A large-scale study analyzed 415,980 electronic medical records of older adults in England. People aged 75 or over with low blood pressure (below 130/80) had increased mortality rates in the follow-up, compared to those with normal blood pressure. This was especially pronounced in 'frail' individuals, who had 62% increased risk of death during the 10-year follow-up.