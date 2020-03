ALMA Captures Bipolar Planetary Nebula in the Making



Added: 06.03.2020 19:29 | 10 views | 0 comments



W43A, an aged star located some 7,000 light-years away in the constellation Aquila, ejected high-speed bipolar jets less than 60 years ago, according to new research published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. “Sun-like stars evolve to puffed-up red giants in the final stage of their lives. Then, the star expels gas to form a remnant [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: FED