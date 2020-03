Chest CT Scans Reliable for COVID-19 Diagnosis, Limited for Identification of Specific Viruses



Radiologists from Wuhan, China found that chest CT had a low rate of missed diagnosis of COVID-19 (3.9%, 2/51) and may be useful as a standard method for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 to optimize the management of patients; however, CT remains limited for the identification of specific viruses and distinguishing between viruses. Yan Li [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »