Added: 05.03.2020 18:08 | 6 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has captured its highest-resolution panorama (high-resolution file, 2.43 GB) yet of the Martian surface. The new panorama combines more than 1,000 images taken with Curiosity’s Mast Camera (Mastcam). It contains 1.8 billion pixels of Martian landscape and showcases Glen Torridon, a region on the side of Mount Sharp that Curiosity is [...]