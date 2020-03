Added: 05.03.2020 15:20 | 2 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Curiosity rover recently discovered various classes of organic matter in the Martian sediments. One intriguing group of detected organic compounds were thiophenes, which typically occur on Earth in kerogen, coal, crude oil, stromatolites, microfossils and oddly enough, in white truffles, the mushroom beloved by epicureans and wild pigs. Astrobiologists Dirk Schulze-Makuch and Jacob Heinz [...]