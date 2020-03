Alzheimer's: Can an amino acid help to restore memories?



Source: www.livemint.com



Scientists have just shown that a metabolic pathway plays a determining role in Alzheimer's disease's memory problems. This work also shows that supplying a specific amino acid as a nutritional supplement in a mouse model of Alzheimer's restores spatial memory affected early. This is a promising path for reducing memory loss related to that disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » SPA Tags: Scientists