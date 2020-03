Added: 04.03.2020 16:13 | 11 views | 0 comments

Dietary prebiotics can improve sleep and boost stress resilience by influencing gut bacteria and metabolites (biologically active molecules) they produce, according to a new study in rats published in the journal Scientific Reports. Most people are familiar with probiotics, friendly bacteria present in fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut. More recently, scientists have taken an [...]