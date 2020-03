New Candidate Particle for Dark Matter: D-Star Hexaquark



Added: 04.03.2020 13:04 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: svs.gsfc.nasa.gov



Dark matter is the mysterious substance that makes up roughly a quarter of the Universe. There is strong indirect evidence for its existence from measurements of cosmic primordial radiation, anomalies in the radial dependence of galactic rotational curves and gravitational lensing. Despite its apparently pivotal role in the Universe the physical origin of dark matter [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: DARPA