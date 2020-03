Researchers Find Rare Amino Acid in Durian



www.tum.de



A rare amino acid called ethionine is present in the pulp of the durian (Durio zibethinus), a fruit called the 'king of all fruits,' and plays a key role in the formation of the characteristic durian odor, according to new research from the Leibniz-Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich.