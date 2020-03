Milky Way’s Warp Caused by Recent or Ongoing Encounter with Satellite Galaxy



Data from ESA’s Gaia star-mapping satellite show that the warped disk of our Milky Way Galaxy precesses, or wobbles, similarly to the motion of a spinning top. The warp moves around the Galactic center faster than previously expected, completing one rotation in 600 to 700 million years. That’s however, still slower than the speed at [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »