Astronomers Spot Ultra-Massive White Dwarf with Unique Atmosphere



Source: www.engadget.com



Astronomers have discovered an ultra-massive white dwarf with a unique carbon-hydrogen mixed atmosphere. Named WD J055134.612+413531.09 (WD J0551+4135 for short), this star is located approximately 150 light-years away. It has a mass of 1.14 solar masses and was likely produced from the merger of two white dwarfs in a tight binary system. “WD J0551+4135 stood [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »