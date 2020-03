Astronomers Discover Seventeen New Extrasolar Planets



Using data gathered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope, a team of astronomers in Canada has discovered 17 new exoplanets, including an Earth-sized world. Designated KIC 7340288b, this planet is both rocky and in the habitable zone of its parent star. “KIC 7340288b is about 1,000 light-years away, so we’re not getting there anytime soon,” said [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Canada