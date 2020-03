Physicists Precisely Measure Electric Dipole Moment of Neutron



Source: www.slideshare.net



In a paper in the journal Physical Review Letters, an international team of physicists reports the most precise measurement ever made of the electric dipole moment of the neutron, a subatomic particle found in the nucleus of every atom except that of hydrogen. Their results show that the neutron has a significantly smaller electric dipole [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU