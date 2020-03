Added: 02.03.2020 13:46 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from New Zealand and Germany has demonstrated that the honeybee brain generates oscillations which share characteristics of ‘alpha’ oscillations in the human brain. In 1929, German psychiatrist Professor Hans Berger discovered the alpha oscillations: prominent, ongoing oscillations around 10 Hz in the electroencephalogram of the human brain. These alpha oscillations are [...]