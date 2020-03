Added: 02.03.2020 9:09 | 8 views | 0 comments

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured an amazing photo of the central region of a barred spiral galaxy called NGC 3887. NGC 3887 is located approximately 59 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Crater. Also known as LEDA 36754 and UGCA 246, this galaxy was discovered on December 31 1785, by the [...]