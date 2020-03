Even damaged livers can handle life-saving medication



Added: 02.03.2020 5:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: ibis.geog.ubc.ca



Doctors used to make patients with drug-induced liver injury stop taking all their medications until the liver healed, but this could be dangerous. Now, researchers report in two recent papers that people with diabetes, hypertension and depression might be able to continue taking life saving medications even while they heal from drug-induced liver injuries. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Depression