Discovering what makes durian fruit stink



Added: 02.03.2020 4:18 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dummies.com



Researchers have confirmed the presence of the rare amino acid ethionine in a plant -- or more precisely, in the fruit of the durian tree. Despite its pungent odor, durian is very popular in Southeast Asia. As the team of scientists has shown, the amino acid plays a key role in the formation of the characteristic durian odor. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists