CERN Physicists Measure Quantum Effects in Energy Structure of Antihydrogen



Added: 28.02.2020 20:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thefamouspeople.com



In 1947, American physicist Willis Lamb and his colleagues observed an incredibly small shift in the energy levels of the hydrogen atom as the atom’s electron and proton interacted with vacuum. Under traditional physics theories of the day, the Lamb shift shouldn’t have occurred. The ‘nothing’ of vacuum shouldn’t influence the atomic behavior of hydrogen. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NFL