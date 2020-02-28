Sugar-poor diets wreak havoc on bumblebee queens' health



A new study shows that without adequate sugar, a bumblebee queen's fat body, which functions like a human liver, does not correctly produce enzymes required for healthy metabolism and detoxification from pesticides. More in www.sciencedaily.com »