Male-killing bacteria linked to butterfly color changes



Like many poisonous animals, the African monarch butterfly's orange, white and black pattern warns predators that it is toxic. Warning patterns like this are usually consistent across individuals to help predators learn to avoid them. However, a recent study shows how a population of African monarch butterflies (Danaus chrysippus) breaks this rule and has highly variable warning patterns. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals, Bacteria Tags: Africa