When should you eat to manage your weight? Breakfast, not late-night snacks



The balance between weight gain and weight gain loss is predominantly determined by what you eat, how much you eat, and by how much exercise you get. But another important factor is often neglected... it's not just how many calories you eat, but WHEN you eat them that will determine how well you burn those calories. More in www.sciencedaily.com »