China’s Yutu-2 Rover Reveals What Lies Beneath Moon’s Farside Surface



Added: 28.02.2020 16:45 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: hotelsandstyle.com



On January 3, 2019, China National Space Administration’s Chang’e-4 probe successfully landed on the eastern floor of Von Karman, a 180-km- (112 mile) wide crater located within an even larger impact crater known as the South Pole-Aitken basin, becoming the first spacecraft to land safely on the Moon’s farside. The Yutu-2 rover, equipped with the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA