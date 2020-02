Tracking down the mystery of matter



Source: attackofthefanboy.com



Researchers have measured a property of the neutron more precisely than ever before. In the process they found out that the elementary particle has a significantly smaller electric dipole moment than was previously assumed. With that, it has also become less likely that this dipole moment can help to explain the origin of all matter in the universe.