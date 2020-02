An iron-clad asteroid



Added: 28.02.2020 15:52 | 8 views | 0 comments



Mineralogists have discovered a previously unknown phenomenon in soil samples from the asteroid 'Itokawa': the surface of the celestial body is covered with tiny hair-shaped iron crystals. The team provides an explanation of how these were formed, and why asteroids can be unusually low in sulphur compounds. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Asteroids Tags: Oil