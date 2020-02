Lizard Forefoot Found Preserved in Dominican Amber



The left forelimb of an anole lizard (genus Anolis) has been found perfectly preserved in a piece of Miocene-period amber from the Dominican Republic. "Vertebrate inclusions in amber are very rare, the majority are insect fossils," said Jonas Barthel, a doctoral student in the Institute for Geosciences at the University of Bonn. Barthel and colleagues [...]