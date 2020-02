Added: 27.02.2020 20:06 | 12 views | 0 comments

Researchers from the University of Alberta and Gilead Sciences, Inc. have discovered that the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is effective in treating SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV coronaviruses; they expect the drug might also be effective for treating patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Antiviral drugs for managing infections with human [...]