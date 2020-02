Super-Earth Exoplanet K2-18b Could Have Right Conditions for Life



Source: www.sci-news.com



A team of astronomers from the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge, UK, has found K2-18b, a planet of almost nine Earth masses in orbit around the red dwarf K2-18, to be potentially habitable. K2-18 is an M-type star located some 111 light-years away in the constellation Leo. Also known as EPIC 201912552, the