Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe



Added: 27.02.2020



Source: www.youtube.com



Scientists studying a distant galaxy cluster have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the Universe since the Big Bang. The blast came from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away. It released five times more energy than the previous record holder. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists