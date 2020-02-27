Antarctic ice walls protect the climate



Source: www.antarctica.gov.au



Inland Antarctic ice contains volumes of water that can raise global sea levels by several meters. A new study shows that glacier ice walls are vital for the climate, as they prevent rising ocean temperatures and melting glacier ice. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures