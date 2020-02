Tying up molecules as easily as you tie up your laces



Since the 1970s, scientists have been trying to knot molecules together to create new, custom-made mechanical properties, which will give rise to new materials. Today, researchers have developed a simple and effective technique for tying knots in molecules, and have for the first time observed the changes in properties that result from these interlockings. The results open up new perspectives for designing materials and transferring information molecularly. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists