Compounds containing metals could hold the key to the next generation of antibiotics to combat the growing threat of global antibiotic resistance. Researchers, working with a network of international collaborators, have discovered 23 previously unexplored compounds containing metals such as silver, manganese, zinc, ruthenium and iridium that have antibacterial and antifungal activity.