Possible new treatment strategy for fatty liver disease



Added: 27.02.2020



Source: www.research.bayer.com



Researchers have identified a molecular pathway that when silenced could restore the normal function of immune cells in people with fatty liver disease. The findings could lead to new strategies for treating the condition, which is a major health risk for people with obesity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher