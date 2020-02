Hearing aids may delay cognitive decline



Wearing hearing aids may delay cognitive decline in older adults and improve brain function, according to promising new research. Researchers have tested the use of hearing aids in almost 100 adults aged 62-82 years with hearing loss. After 18 months of hearing aid use, researchers found speech perception, self-reported listening disability and quality of life had significantly improved for participants.