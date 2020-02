Dwarf Galago Feared Extinct Rediscovered in Kenya



Source: taita.school.nz



A nocturnal primate called the Taita Mountain dwarf galago (Paragalago sp.) has been rediscovered by a team of researchers from the University of Helsinki, Oxford Brookes University and Kenya Forest Service. The Taita Mountain dwarf galago is a tiny nocturnal creature weighing between 100 and 180 grams. The animal was first reported in 2002 from