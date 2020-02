Added: 26.02.2020 16:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

According to a paper published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria boosters if they’ve already completed their childhood vaccination series. The conclusion aligns with the WHO’s recent recommendations to only routinely give adults tetanus and diphtheria vaccines if they didn’t receive a full series of shots as children. [...]