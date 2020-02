Added: 26.02.2020 18:05 | 6 views | 0 comments

With a new CRISPR gene-editing methodology, scientists have inactivated one of the genes responsible for an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- a debilitating and fatal neurological disease for which there is no cure. The novel treatment slowed disease progression, improved muscle function and extended lifespan in mice with an aggressive form of ALS.