Astronomers Observe Hundreds of Protoplanetary Disks in Orion Molecular Clouds



Added: 26.02.2020



Using NSF’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have captured images of 328 protoplanetary disks around very young stars (protostars) in the Orion Molecular Clouds, a giant star-forming region approximately 1,400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion. Protostars form in clouds of gas and dust [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »