110-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Plant Gum Found



Paleontologists in Brazil have found thin bands of fossil gum - the first occurrence in the fossil record - inside 110-million-year-old (Cretaceous period) fossilized leaves of the extinct plant Welwitschiophyllum brasiliense. The discovery of fossilized plant gum is unusual because of its solubility in water. A wide variety of plants produce fluid exudates e.g. resins [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Brazil