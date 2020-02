Researchers make asthma breakthrough



Added: 26.02.2020 13:06 | 12 views | 0 comments



Researchers have made a breakthrough that may eventually lead to improved therapeutic options for people living with asthma. The researchers have uncovered a critical role for a protein (Caspase-11), which had previously never been implicated in the disease, and which may offer a promising target for drug designers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Rape, SPA, Cher Tags: EU