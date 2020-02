Deaf moths evolved noise-cancelling scales to evade prey



Source: www.theguardian.com



Some species of deaf moths can absorb as much as 85 per cent of the incoming sound energy from predatory bats -- who use echolocation to detect them. The findings reveal the moths, who are unable to hear the ultrasonic calls of bats, have evolved this clever defensive strategy to help it survive.