Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages daily was linked to lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), ('good' cholesterol), and higher triglyceride levels, both of which can increase cardiovascular disease risk. Drinking up to 12 ounces of 100% fruit juice per day was not associated with adverse changes in blood cholesterol or triglyceride levels.