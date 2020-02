Paleontologists Find One-Billion-Year-Old Green Seaweed Fossils



Source: diplomat.so



Paleontologists have discovered the microscopic fossilized remains of green seaweed near Dalian in the Liaoning province of northern China. The microfossils are approximately one billion years old. They represent a previously unknown species of green seaweed, named Proterocladus antiquus, and are barely visible to the naked eyed at 2 mm in length, or roughly the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Greece