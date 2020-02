The effects of obesity mirror those of aging



Added: 25.02.2020 17:29 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



R esearchers argue that obesity should be considered premature aging. They look at how obesity predisposes people to acquiring the kinds of potentially life-altering or life-threatening diseases normally seen in older individuals: compromised genomes, weakened immune systems, decreased cognition, increased chances of developing type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other illnesses. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Cancer