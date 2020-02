NASA’s InSight Mission to Mars Releases Preliminary Results



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



More than a year after NASA’s Mars InSight lander touched down in ‘Homestead hollow,’ a sand-filled impact crater on the western side of a flat, smooth expanse of lava called Elysium Planitia, Mars is now serving up its meteorological secrets: marsquakes, swirling ‘dust devils,’ and the steady, low rumble of infrasound. The findings are detailed [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Mars