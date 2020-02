Short-lived 'soda' tax worked



Added: 25.02.2020 15:13 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



A study of beverage sales in Cook County, Illinois, shows that for four months in 2017 -- when the county implemented a penny-per-ounce tax on both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened drinks -- purchases of the taxed beverages decreased by 21%, even after an adjustment for cross-border shopping. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Illinois