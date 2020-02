Added: 25.02.2020 15:49 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using biomass and microbes to synthesize useful chemical compounds is an environmentally friendly alternative to petrochemical production, however it is difficult to produce sufficient amounts. A team has succeeded in improving the yield of the target chemical muconic acid by developing a new strategy to metabolically engineer the bacteria used in bioproduction, so that it would utilize different kinds of sugar absorbed from the biomass for separate aims.