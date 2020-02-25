Psychiatry: Five clearly defined patterns



Added: 25.02.2020 15:50 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailybreeze.com



Psychiatrists have used a computer-based approach to assign psychotic patients diagnosed as bipolar or schizophrenic to five different subgroups. The method could lead to better therapies for psychoses. More in www.sciencedaily.com »