XMM-Newton Detects X-ray Superflare from Ultracool Dwarf



Added: 25.02.2020 14:24 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: eps-hep2015.eu



Using data from the European Photon Imaging Camera (EPIC) onboard ESA’s XMM-Newton X-ray observatory, astronomers have detected for the first time a powerful X-ray flare from an ultracool dwarf of spectral class L. Designated 3XMM J033158.9-273925 (hereafter J0331-27), the tiny star is located approximately 783 light-years away. In a matter of minutes, it released over [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU