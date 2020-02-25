Added: 25.02.2020 12:51 | 8 views | 0 comments

Researchers have identified the best approach to help children operate augmented reality (AR). According to computer science experts, a major barrier into wider adoption of the technology for experiential learning is based on AR designs geared toward adults that rely on voice or gesture commands. By conducting in-classroom testing among elementary school students, researchers uncovered that AR programs are best delivered using controller commands, followed by programs that communicate with age-specific language.