Researchers have found that only a fraction of patients at risk of having their utilities shut off were identified through social determinants of health (SDOH) screening. The research showed that among the patients who received a utility protection letter in 2018, 70% were screened for SDOH and only 16% screened positive for difficulty paying their utility bills.